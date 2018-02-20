Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

‘DEAL 2018’ trade show in Dubai set to propel the African leisure and amusement industries


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 20 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


DEAL 2018 ([www.DEALMiddleEastShow.com](http://www.dealmiddleeastshow.com/)) is the largest show in the amusement industry that is held closer to the African region. The show aims to provide an effective platform for the stakeholders within the African leisure, entertainment and amusement sector, as per International Expo Consults, the organisers of the show. Recent developments in the countries within… Read […]

DEAL 2018 ([www.DEALMiddleEastShow.com](http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 19/02/2018

Tchad : les médias annoncent une journée sans presse pour protester contre les violences

Tchad : les médias annoncent une journée sans presse pour protester contre les violences

Tchad : le CSAI "invite les agents de l'Etat à se repentir des détournements" Tchad : le CSAI "invite les agents de l'Etat à se repentir des détournements" 18/02/2018

Populaires

N'Djamena : Pont de chagoua, un paradis de faux

20/02/2018

Tchad : L’UJT appelle les responsables des médias au respect scrupuleux de la « journée sans presse »

19/02/2018

Tchad : avis de recrutement du personnel de l'UGP

20/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 17/02/2018 - TCHAOUNA Mathias

Lettre ouverte à la Jeunesse tchadienne

Lettre ouverte à la Jeunesse tchadienne

Les accointances du Polisario avec DAECH mises à nu après le démantèlement au Maroc d'une cellule terroriste jihadiste ! Les accointances du Polisario avec DAECH mises à nu après le démantèlement au Maroc d'une cellule terroriste jihadiste ! 17/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 30/01/2018 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.