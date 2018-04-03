Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Deputy Minister Landers leads South African delegation to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) ministerial meeting in Baku


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 3 Avril 2018


The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Luwellyn Landers, will lead the South African delegation to attend the 18th Mid-term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to be held in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan, from 5-6 April 2018. The meeting takes place under the theme: “Promoting International Peace and Security for Sustainable […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



