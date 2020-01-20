Desert Locusts spread to new areas in Ethiopia

Despite control efforts, [Desert Locusts are spreading to new areas of Ethiopia](http://www.fao.org/emergencies/crisis/desertlocust/en/) in vast numbers. According to Government data provided on 07 January 2020, Desert Locusts has have infested more than 2 350 km2 of land across the Afar, Amhara, Oromia, Somali, Tigray, and Southern Nations, Nationalities, and Peoples’ (SNNP) regional states, as well… Read […]

