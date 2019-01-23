Equatorial Guinea: Ophir Energy denied Fortuna block license extension

Block R has been returned to the State; The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons welcomes further investment in hydrocarbon sector opportunities, recognizes Ophir’s commitment in Equatorial Guinea. Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons has confirmed that no further extension has been granted to Ophir’s Block R production sharing contract. The Ministry issued a notice […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...