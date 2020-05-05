Equatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P companies amid industry downturn; major U.S. upstream firms to benefit include Kosmos Energy, VAALCO Energy and more; the measure reflects broader efforts to drive global investment into Equatorial Guinea in line with its 2020 Year of Investment campaign, […]

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...