Equatorial Guinea takes bold action to aid explorers


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mai 2020


The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P companies amid industry downturn; major U.S. upstream firms to benefit include Kosmos Energy, VAALCO Energy and more; the measure reflects broader efforts to drive global investment into Equatorial Guinea in line with its 2020 Year of Investment campaign, […]

The Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons will grant two-year block extensions and ease capex requirements for E&P ...

