Ethiopia: U.S. Embassy Statement on the Confirmation of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Avril 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


U.S. Embassy Statement on the Confirmation of Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed: We welcome the Ethiopian Parliament’s confirmation of Dr. Abiy Ahmed as the next Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and look forward to working with Dr. Abiy and the Ethiopian government on our shared interests. We commend the peaceful transfer of power in accordance with […]

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



