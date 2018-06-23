









English News First China-Thailand joint think tank forum kicks off in Beijing

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 24 Juin 2018 modifié le 24 Juin 2018 - 02:12

The think tank forum was hosted under the theme of “China-Thailand Social Development and Social Policy in the New Era - Cooperation between China and Thailand under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. It aimed to exchange experiences on the social and national development of both countries, further enhance bilateral academic cooperation, and establish an international academic platform.

At the two-day forum, scholars from both countries conducted in-depth discussion on China-Thailand cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative.



Both parties believe that the initiative will be a great promotion for China-Thailand ties.



Vice-president of the China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) Gao Peiyong said in his speech that China and Thailand share a long history of friendship, and they have enjoyed healthy and stable development of bilateral ties since they established diplomatic relations in 1975. The proposal and implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative in the recent years offered new opportunities for the development of both countries, he added.



Gao noted that both China and Thailand are developing countries that face many similar problems in economic and social development. With different approaches to these problems, to enhance exchange and cooperation will deepen mutual understanding and mutual learning, as well as promote common development.



Gao hopes that the scholars from the two countries can strengthen cultural and academic exchange, share their respective experiences and contribute wisdom.



Surasit Thanadtang, director of Thai – Chinese Strategic Research Center under the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT) said that the Thai strategies of Thailand and Eastern Economic Corridor can be aligned with China’s Belt and Road Initiative to enhance infrastructure cooperation and benefit the people.



Thanadtang said at the forum that no matter how the global situation has changed, China and Thailand have always maintained sound bilateral relations. The people of both countries treat each other as families, which reflects the sincere friendship between them.



In recent years, the two countries have seen frequent exchanges in politics, economy and culture, as well as continuously deepening cooperation in multiple fields that have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, the director added.



The forum was co-hosted by the CASS and the NRCT. The NRCT is the top research body of Thailand studying national development strategies and policies. It finds solutions to Thailand’s national problems and points directions for the country’s development.



