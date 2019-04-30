Forbes Recognizes Gulf Medical University as ‘Best Medical University in the Region’ At Higher Education Awards 2019











Gulf Medical University (GMU), Ajman, the leading medical university in the Middle East region has been recognized as the ‘Best Medical Education University’ at the prestigious Forbes Middle East Higher Education Awards 2019 held to honor the region’s best universities at the Taj Dubai on 24th April 2019. The award was received by Prof. Hossam Hamdy, the Chancellor of GMU, in the presence of top decision makers from the region’s education industry as well as government officials and other VIP dignitaries.



With 6 colleges and 26 accredited courses, GMU has risen to the forefront of medical universities in the Middle East region, becoming the biggest of its kind. GMU’s futuristic curriculum and training methodology, tie-ups with leading international universities, world-class facilities and its successful establishment of the first private academic health system in the region have consolidated its position one of the most popular destinations for state-of-the-art medical education, attracting student applications in large numbers from over 80 countries every academic year.



GMU has unique academic programs to its credit. GMU’s recently launched College of Healthcare Management and Economics is a unique, specialized college of healthcare management and economics which aims to prepare the graduates to pursue careers in healthcare management, health economics, policy-making and administration in the region and internationally. The first full-fledged college of its kind in the Middle East region, it offers a four-year bachelor’s program and a 12-month executive master’s program designed to respond to the constantly growing health industry. The programs are offered in collaboration with leading international universities - the University of Milan, University of Arizona, American University of Cairo, University of Central Florida, etc. The college is a member of the European Healthcare Management Association.



Research is an important strategic direction of the GMU Academic Health System. The Thumbay Research Institute for Precision Medicine leads research in the field of cancer biology and immunology, with international collaboration with France, Poland and Korea.



Commenting on the Forbes award, Prof. Hossam Hamdy, the Chancellor of GMU said, “Recognitions like these explain why GMU is called the medical university of the future. We differentiate ourselves in the full spectrum of medical education. We are proud of our student diversity, the quality of our faculty and our highly advanced curriculum.” Prof. Hossam Hamdy also addressed the gathering as an invited speaker.



GMU is located in Thumbay Medicity, a regional hub of futuristic medical education, state-of-the-art healthcare and cutting-edge research. The faculty members are also active medical professionals and practitioners and some of them even researchers. The University has its own network of academic hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, diagnostic labs etc., providing ample opportunities for students to undergo clinical training and internship. Furthermore, GMU graduates are given priority for employment with the various healthcare establishments of Thumbay Group



