Gifting of Medicines to Ethiopia


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


On behalf of the Government and people of India, Ambassador of India to Ethiopia and the African Union H.E. Anurag Srivastava handed over a consignment of medicines worth US$2 million to the Government of Ethiopia on 13th November 2019. H.E. Dr. Lia Tadesse Gebremedhin, State Minister of Health, while accepting the consignment on behalf of […]

