HADR support to Mozambique

To sustain HADR operations and continue efforts to help the affected people of Mozambique, another Indian naval ship INS Magar, loaded with suitable relief material has reached Beira on 13th April. The ship has handed over 250 tons of rice and 500 kgs of epidemic medicines for the affected population of Beira in Mozambique. The […]

