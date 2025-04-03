Health sector boosted with Chinese medical doctors











LESOTHO – The health sector experienced a boost of doctors when yesterday (Tuesday) the country welcomed the 19th Chinese Medical Doctors team at an event hosted by the Chinese Embassy in Maseru Lesotho.

This celebration was meant to bid farewell to the 18th team of medical doctors who were deployed at Motebang Hospital and later Maseru District Hospital while also welcoming the 19th team of medical doctors who will be deployed at Maseru District Hospital.



According to the agreement between the Chinese Government and the Government of Lesotho, China has been sending medical teams to Lesotho since 1997 and there have been 19 batches of Chinese Medical Teams thus far.



Speaking at the event, the Chinese ambassador to Lesotho His Excellency Yang Xiaokun highlighted that the arrival of the 19th team is not only the continuation of China’s 28-year long tradition but also an important measure to implement the China-Lesotho strategic partnership and the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new are.



“What I would like to share now is the spirit of Chinese medical teams. That is fearlessness of hardships, willingness to sacrifice, helpfulness to patients, boundlessness of love. The 18th team lived this spirit and I hope the 19th team will perform this spirit as well,” He added.



H.E Xiaokun further reiterated that the China-Lesotho cooperation in various has been continuously expanded and deepened. “In the future, China will continue to truly deliver for Basotho people and jointly formulate predictable development plans.”



On behalf of the outgoing medical team, Captain of the team, Dr. Jeff Wang expressed that they officially started working at Motebang Hospital in April 2024 and amongst many things, they launched new technologies.



“We successfully treated many critically ill and complex patients. Despite the dark nights and cold winter, we have been fighting on the front line of treating patients,” he made known.



In February, the medical team officially started working at Maseru District Hospital and the established the 1st Traditional Chinese Medicine section. From April 2024 to February 2025 they consulted 15 271 outpatients, emergency visits and hospital visitations.



From the government of Lesotho, the Minister of Health Hon. Selibe Mochoboroane expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government for the long-term support it has been offering to Lesotho.



“As we stand here to celebrate the remarkable tenure of the 18th Chinese Medical Team, we are reminded of the challenges faced, the milestones achieved and the lives saved under their steadfast leadership. The Chinese medical team has not been only the steward of health care but an advocate of equity and innovation of progress. Their unwavering vision has brought hope to many and serves as a legacy that will continue to inspire long after their departure,” highlighted Mochoboroane.



To the incoming team the minister expressed hope that they would keep the graph of working well, going higher.



This year marks 31 years since the resumption of diplomatic relations between China and Lesotho.





