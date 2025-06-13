









English News China-SCO AI forum charts path toward inclusive digital development

By He Yin, People's Daily Themed "Intelligence Converges in China, Wisdom Benefits SCO," the China-SCO AI Cooperation Forum was held in north China's Tianjin recently.



The event aimed to strengthen cooperation between China and SCO member states in technological research, talent development, and industrial applications. It encouraged joint efforts to tackle key technological challenges, accelerate the industrialization of AI technologies, and share the benefits of AI development, so as to inject fresh momentum into regional prosperity and development.



Advancing economic transformation through AI aligns with the shared aspirations of SCO countries. China has actively embraced the wave of intelligent transformation, vigorously promoting innovation in AI science and technology, fostering industrial growth, and accelerating the integration of AI across a wide range of sectors.



At the same time, it has worked to establish a sound regulatory framework and has built a relatively complete AI industrial ecosystem.



As of April 2025, China's AI patent applications had surpassed 1.5 million in number, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the global total, ranking first worldwide.



The AI-driven large models developed by Chinese companies - characterized by open-source access, cost-effectiveness, and high efficiency - are offering SCO countries new paradigms and perspectives for advancing their own AI capabilities.



Experts from SCO member states noted that China has demonstrated strong innovation capacity and enormous growth potential by applying AI broadly in both commercial and scientific fields, while also cultivating a large pool of highly skilled professionals.



As the world's largest and most populous regional organization, the SCO holds extensive data resources and diverse application scenarios. Enhanced AI cooperation presents new development opportunities among member states.

China has joined hands with fellow SCO countries to address key technological challenges, foster continuous innovation in AI, expand the scope of real-world applications, and steadily unlock the benefits of intelligence.



Concrete examples of such cooperation are already visible. At a photovoltaic power facility in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, a Chinese enterprise has introduced intelligent cleaning robots to safeguard solar panels around the clock, significantly improving their efficiency and longevity. In the wheat-growing regions of Punjab, Pakistan, a China-Pakistan smart agricultural project now enables local farmers to precisely manage irrigation and fertilization through smartphone-based systems.



At the forum, China proposed a four-point plan to enhance policy coordination, expand technological cooperation, promote application empowerment, and strengthen AI security governance. It also released a plan to build an AI application center and extended an open invitation for joint participation, underscoring its commitment to openness, multilateral cooperation, and shared scientific and technological advancement.



China is a strong advocate for the fair and inclusive development of AI on a global scale and a strong proponent, facilitator, and pioneer in strengthening international cooperation on AI capacity building.



In 2024, the 78th UN General Assembly adopted a China-led resolution on enhancing international AI cooperation. China also launched the AI Capacity-Building Action Plan for Good and for Al and initiated the Group of Friends for International Cooperation on AI Capacity-Building. These efforts are aimed at fostering broad partnerships so as to make sure that the benefits of digital transformation are enjoyed by all, and that no country and no one is left behind.

Recently, the second AI Capacity Building Workshop was held in Beijing, drawing participants from nearly 40 countries and international organizations, including multiple SCO member states.



The fair and inclusive development of AI can illuminate the path of technological progress and contribute to a brighter future for humanity. Guided by the Shanghai Spirit, China will continue to work together with other SCO member states to deepen exchanges and cooperation, share the dividends of AI, and ensure that the benefits of AI better serve global development.



