Italy and ICCROM Launch €6 Million Cultural Heritage Programme in Africa

Backed by a generous €6 million grant from the Italian Government through the Directorate General for Development Cooperation of the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, this three-year Programme aims to equip a new generation of African artisans with the skills and knowledge needed to promote and preserve the continent's rich and diverse heritage and create socio-economic opportunities in this field. Implemented in close partnership with the Fabbrica di San Pietro in the Vatican, the Programme draws on centuries-long leadership in conservation.

The catalytic project targets an initial group of 540 young artisans in Côte d’Ivoire, Egypt, Kenya and Tunisia, and is designed to have a multiplier effect through a Training-of-Trainers model, which will propel wide-scale upskilling and formalization of craft professions throughout Africa.

“We’ve seen how cultural heritage, when placed in the hands of communities, can foster social cohesion, identity, and dialogue – especially among youth. This initiative builds on our vision that promoting human capital, rooted in cultural legacy and local traditions, is a strategic long-term investment. Today we mark a powerful alliance: Italy’s leadership in conservation, the excellence of the Fabbrica di San Pietro, and ICCROM’s global experience coming together to shape concrete opportunities and socio-economic growth towards transformative change,” stated ICCROM’s Director-General.

“Investing in craft training and cultural heritage conservation means promoting sustainable development and creating tangible opportunities for young people,” stated Deputy Minister Cirielli. He explained that the aim of the agreement is to enhance the skills of young African artisans and support the transfer of knowledge essential for the preservation of cultural heritage sites across the continent.

The Programme aligns with Italy’s Mattei Plan for Africa, which promotes sustainable, mutually beneficial partnerships between Italy and African countries. ICCROM strongly supports this vision, which reflects the Organization’s belief that sustainable development in Africa must be rooted in fair and respectful partnerships that value human capital, local expertise, and cultural identity.

This is a significant step forward in the strategic partnership between Italy and ICCROM, highlighting our shared commitment to making cultural heritage a driver of lasting change for future generations. Our heritage is our future.



ICCROM is an intergovernmental organization working in service to its Member States to promote the conservation of all forms of cultural heritage in every region of the world. ICCROM has partnered with Member States for more than six decades to support them in safeguarding heritage within their borders and beyond. Working at the international and governmental levels, and with institutions and professionals on the ground, the organization engages and informs new generations of professionals and the general public with an interest in heritage.