









English News Dialogue, cooperation only right choice for China, U.S.

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 13 Juin 2025



The peoples of both countries and the international community look forward to a stable, sound, and sustainable China-U.S. relationship that will enable both countries to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and contribute to world peace and development.

By Zhong Sheng, People's Daily On the evening of June 5, Chinese President Xi Jinping took a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump. This was the first conversation between the two heads of state since the current U.S. administration took office.



The two presidents agreed that their respective teams should continue to make good on the agreement reached in Geneva and hold a new round of talks as soon as possible.



At a time when China-U.S. relations face multiple challenges, this strategic communication between the two leaders has provided crucial guidance for overcoming disruptions and difficulties. It has also injected much-needed stability and positive energy into an increasingly turbulent world.



Xi pointed out that recalibrating the direction of the giant ship of China-U.S. relations requires the two sides to take the helm and set the right course. It is particularly important to steer clear of the various disturbances and disruptions. This is an important lesson drawn from the history of China-U.S. relations, and it is of even greater significance today as the two sides work to properly manage differences and strengthen cooperation. This statement reflects China's consistent sense of responsibility in handling its relations with the United States.



The phone call has drawn close attention from various sectors in both countries and the wider international community. Many believe that it sent a positive signal of enhanced communication and dialogue between China and the United States. There is widespread expectation that both sides will effectively implement their consensus and take concrete actions to improve and develop China-U.S. relations, thereby contributing greater stability and positive momentum to the world.



China-U.S. economic and trade relations matter not only to both countries but also to global economic stability and growth. At the suggestion of the U.S. side, the two countries' lead officials recently held an economic and trade meeting in Geneva. It marked an important step forward in resolving the relevant issues through dialogue and consultation, and was welcomed by both societies and the international community. It proved that dialogue and cooperation is the only right choice.



The Chinese always honor and deliver what has been promised. China has approached the Geneva consensus with a high sense of responsibility and has been seriously and earnestly executing the agreement. In contrast, following the Geneva talks, the U.S. side has introduced a series of additional discriminatory and restrictive measures against China. These actions have severely undermined the existing consensus, seriously infringed upon China's legitimate rights and interests, and damaged the credibility of the U.S. side.



The Chinese side is sincere about resolving economic and trade issues through dialogue and consultation, and at the same time has its principles. Since consensus has been reached, both sides must seek win-win results in the spirit of equality and respect for each other's concerns. The U.S. side should acknowledge the progress already made in an objective and fact-based manner and remove its negative measures taken against China.



The Taiwan question concerns China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and is at the very core of China's core interests. It is the first red line that must not be crossed in China-U.S. relations. China's resolve to safeguard its national sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering. The United States must handle the Taiwan question with prudence, so that the fringe separatists bent on "Taiwan independence" will not be able to drag China and America into the dangerous terrain of confrontation and even conflict. The U.S. side should strictly adhere to the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" separatist forces, and cease creating factors that heighten tensions across the Taiwan Strait.



History and reality have repeatedly proven that China and the United States both stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. China has always viewed and handled its relations with the United States in accordance with the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation. China remains committed to enhancing dialogue and communication with the U.S. side, properly managing differences, and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation.



Following the adjustment of tariff measures in line with the Geneva consensus, there has been a surge in demand in the China-U.S. shipping market, with shipping capacity falling short of demand - underscoring the strong need for business cooperation between the two countries and once again demonstrating that mutual benefit and win-win outcomes are the essence of China-U.S. economic and trade relations.



Whether it is promoting respective development, facilitating global economic recovery, or addressing international and regional hotspot issues, China-U.S. coordination and cooperation are indispensable. The two sides should enhance exchanges in diplomacy, economy and trade, the military, and law enforcement, increase mutual understanding, reduce misperceptions, and strengthen cooperation.



Calling the U.S.-China relationship very important, Trump said the United States wants the Chinese economy to do very well. He noted the United States and China working together can get a lot of great things done, and the United States will honor the one-China policy and work with China to execute the deal reached in Geneva. The U.S. loves to have Chinese students coming to study in America, he added. It is hoped that the U.S. side will translate these statements into concrete actions.



To keep China-U.S. relations on a steady course, it is essential to adjust direction and stay anchored - so that this giant ship can navigate past hidden reefs and rough seas. Both sides should make good use of the economic and trade consultation mechanism already in place, continue to deliver on the Geneva consensus, and hold another round of meeting as soon as possible.



The peoples of both countries and the international community look forward to a stable, sound, and sustainable China-U.S. relationship that will enable both countries to fulfill their responsibilities as major countries and contribute to world peace and development.



(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)



Dans la même rubrique : < > China-SCO AI forum charts path toward inclusive digital development China launches Tianwen-2 for asteroid sampling China leads the way in shield tunneling machine development Pour toute information, contactez-nous au : +(235) 99267667 ; 62883277 ; 66267667 (Bureau N'Djamena)