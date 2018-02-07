Hundreds of children released by armed groups in South Sudan

More than 300 children, 87 of them girls, were released by armed groups in South Sudan today, beginning a process that is expected to see at least 700 children freed in the coming weeks. It was the first release of children by any armed groups in South Sudan in more than year. “This is a […]

