Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Indian Muslims should take lead to solve problem by launching non-violent march of 1 million to Jerusalem


Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 7 Décembre 2017 modifié le 7 Décembre 2017 - 23:41


Bengaluru, India

Sub:- Indian Muslims should take the lead to solve (by One-State-Solution) the problem of Palestine / Muslim-World by launching non-violent march of about 1 million to Jerusalem

---Instead of solving Israel-Palestine problem by One-State-Solution as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Trump-should-promote-only-One-State-Solution-for-Israel_a50564.html US President Trump has created a global problem especially for the Muslims all over the World by declaring that USA wants Jerusalem to be the capital of Israel and USA will shift its Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

This has not only angered entire Muslim World but has also invited criticism from many countries of the World and UN. Many Muslim countries have also warned that its implications will be very serious. This issue may also cause terrorist attacks by militant-Jihadis all over the World on some of the installations / assets of USA and Israel. But this will not solve the problem. Military solution of this problem is also ruled-out in view of the backing of USA to Israel in every respect. Moreover Islam does not believe in unnecessary war or aggression (especially when peaceful solutions are there) as is evident from Quran Sharif 2.190 – ‘Fight in the cause of God those who fight you, but do not commit aggression; God does not love the aggressors’.

Hence Muslims should try non-violent solution to this problem by launching a non-violent march of about one million people (Sunnis & Shias) to Jerusalem in the interest of One-State-Solution. Every year about 2.35 million Sunni Muslims from all over the World go to Mecca, Medina during Haj etc. Shias also from all over the World go for pilgrim to Iran, Iraq etc. Hence it should not be difficult for Muslims (Sunnis & Shias) to mobilize ~ One million people for said non-violent march which can enter from Western Bank into Jerusalem (or from any other suitable place) by peacefully crossing the border and by offering no-violent arrest. Other people from rest of the World (other than Muslims) who believe in justice to Palestinians will also join the said non-violent march to Jerusalem.

It is hoped that Indian Muslims will take the lead and will organize a meeting / seminar in India in which people from all over the World especially Muslims (Sunnis & Shias), who believe in justice to Palestinians, will attend this meeting / seminar in order to formulate the details of the said non-violent march of ~ 1 million to Jerusalem.

Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 05/12/2017

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

« Le Tchad occupe une place unique dans la coopération avec les Emirats »

Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim Le Tchad est un pays stable, selon Mahamat Yosko Brahim 01/12/2017

Populaires

DÉCLARATION DE L’UNION AFRICAINE SUR LA DÉCISION AMÉRICAINE DE RECONNAÎTRE JÉRUSALEM COMME CAPITALE DE L’ÉTAT D’ISRAËL

07/12/2017

Tchad: des membres de la société civile dénoncent les interdictions de marches pacifiques

07/12/2017

Le Président américain veut-il mettre le feu aux poudres au Proche Orient ?

07/12/2017
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 05/12/2017 - Mes MEGHERBI et SCHMID

Lettre ouverte à Emmanuel MACRON : Au nom de l’amitié entre les deux peuples, un statut plus ouvert pour les Algériens de France est plus que souhaitable

Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam Je ne suis ni imam ni cheikh de l'Islam 21/11/2017 - Kamal Znidar

ANALYSE - 03/12/2017 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Lutte contre l’immigration irrégulière : Gérard COLLOMB durcit le ton

Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé Tchad : un bilan de plus en plus controversé 01/12/2017 -

REACTION - 06/12/2017 - Info Alwihda

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

Une attaque libyenne et non des affrontements inter rebelles tchadiens

CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. CAMEROUN-Affaire FIPCAM :Le Premier ministre ,Chef du gouvernement prescrit la manifestation de la vérité. 24/11/2017 - Armelle FOTSO

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2017 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.