Infrastructure Symposium “is laying a path for South Africa after coronavirus, but also way into the future.” – President Ramaphosa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 23 Juin 2020


South African President and African Union Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa today hosted a historic conference to spur infrastructure investment in his country and inspire similar efforts in the rest of the continent. “South Africa, within the AU family, has been given responsibility for championing infrastructure development. It is through these objectives we will be able to […]

South African President and African Union Chairperson, Cyril Ramaphosa today hosted a historic conference to spur ...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



TCHAD - 23/06/2020

