International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff Completes Mission to the Central African Republic

The recent peace agreement is a unique opportunity to improve the Central African Republic’s (C.A.R.) security and create the conditions for sustained and inclusive growth, poverty reduction, and job creation; good progress was made in discussions with the authorities on economic and financial policies that could support completion of the sixth and final program review; […]

The recent peace agreement is a unique opportunity to improve the Central African Republic’s (C.A.R.) security and ...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...