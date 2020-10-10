International Monetary Fund (IMF) Staff completes Review Mission to Central African Republic

The IMF team welcomes the progress made in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and the preparation of next December’s presidential and legislative elections; the pandemic and the containment measures have had a significant impact on growth, inflation, and public finances; the Central African authorities and the IMF team discussed a set of economic and […]

