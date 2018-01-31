Kenya cuts TV transmissions over live coverage of opposition’s Odinga

Authorities in Kenya should immediately allow four privately owned television stations to resume broadcasting, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today (January 30, 2018). Officials from the broadcast regulator the Communications Authority, accompanied by police, switched off transmitters today while the stations were broadcasting live coverage of an opposition party event in the capital, Nairobi,… […]

