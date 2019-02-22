Latest Voluntary Humanitarian Return Charter from Libya Brings Total Returnees to Over 40,000 Since 2015

More than 160 Nigerian migrants stranded in southern Libya voluntarily and safely returned home to Nigeria yesterday (21/02) on the second International Organization for Migration (IOM) Voluntary Humanitarian Return (VHR) charter this year. This operation brings the total number of voluntary returnees from Libya to 40,000 since 2015. In 2019 alone, 343 Nigerian returnees have […]

