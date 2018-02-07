Media briefing by UNHCR’s Special Envoy on the Somali Refugee Situation in Pretoria on 8 February (8h30 – 9h30)

In 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appointed Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey as his Special Envoy for the Somali Refugee Situation. The High Commissioner noted that the path towards stability and prosperity in Somalia must include solutions for Somalis in exile through the region, and that Special Envoy would assist UNHCR to […]

In 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appointed Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey as his Special Envoy for the S...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...