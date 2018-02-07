Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
ACTUALITES

Media briefing by UNHCR’s Special Envoy on the Somali Refugee Situation in Pretoria on 8 February (8h30 – 9h30)


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 7 Février 2018 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


In 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appointed Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey as his Special Envoy for the Somali Refugee Situation. The High Commissioner noted that the path towards stability and prosperity in Somalia must include solutions for Somalis in exile through the region, and that Special Envoy would assist UNHCR to […]

In 2016, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, appointed Ambassador Mohamed Abdi Affey as his Special Envoy for the S...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 06/02/2018

4 femmes tchadiennes primées pour leur leadership dans divers secteurs

4 femmes tchadiennes primées pour leur leadership dans divers secteurs

Ahmat Bachir : "accepter une manifestation serait une grosse erreur de notre part" Ahmat Bachir : "accepter une manifestation serait une grosse erreur de notre part" 06/02/2018

Populaires

Tchad : La déclaration de Bachir est "inutile, elle ne fait peur à personne", selon Ibedou

07/02/2018

Barka Michel : "nous sommes dans l'incapacité de poursuivre avec le service minimum"

07/02/2018

Tchad : dix partis politiques suspendus par les autorités

07/02/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 06/02/2018 - APO

R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs

R.D. Congo : Pour une conférence internationale des donateurs

Les "Chibanis" marocains ont eu gain de cause contre la Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer française (SNCF) : la dignité et l'honneur restaurés ! Les "Chibanis" marocains ont eu gain de cause contre la Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer française (SNCF) : la dignité et l'honneur restaurés ! 01/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

ANALYSE - 07/02/2018 - Pape NDIAYE

Abidjan se positionne déjà comme un hub sous-régional

Abidjan se positionne déjà comme un hub sous-régional

France : Une jurisprudence constante sur l'aide médicale à la procréation et le droit au séjour France : Une jurisprudence constante sur l'aide médicale à la procréation et le droit au séjour 02/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 30/01/2018 - Moussa Pascal Sougui

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Tchad : "La répression brutale des élèves et étudiants par les forces de l’ordre doit cesser"

Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? Vers la présidence à vie de Joseph Kabila en RDC ? 27/01/2018 - Gaspard-Hubert Lonsi Koko

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.