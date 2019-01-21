Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Statement: Nigerian Refugees Fleeing to Cameroon Cannot Be Sent Back

Statement by Eric Batonon, Nigeria Country Director for the Norwegian Refugee Council: “The Norwegian Refugee Council calls for Nigerian and Cameroonian authorities to provide immediate assistance to thousands of Nigerian civilians fleeing violence. Last week, UNHCR reported that more than 9000 Nigerians had crossed to Cameroon where they were denied refuge following a deadly attack […]

