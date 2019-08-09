Alwihda Info
Outbreak of Ebola Virus Disease in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo: Dispatch of Assessment Team


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 9 Août 2019


The Government of Japan will dispatch an assessment team composed of infectious disease experts, officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), from August 10, 2019 to the Democratic Republic of the Congo in response to the Ebola virus disease outbreak in the eastern part of the country. The assessment […]

