By Zhong Sheng, People's Daily



By Zhong Sheng, People's Daily Recently, the Philippines has repeatedly intensified its infringement activities, provocations and groundless accusations, attempting to link the South China Sea issue with the deployment of the Typhon mid-range missile system.



Introducing such weaponry to cater to external countries, the Philippine side is not only creating regional tension and confrontation but treating its own national security, the well-being of its people, and regional stability as a bargaining chip. This reckless move is both ridiculous and dangerous.



China stands firm in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea. It will continue to take necessary measures to counter any infringement and provocation actions resolutely.



By bringing in the missile system, the Philippines is inviting danger into its own backyard. Capable of carrying both nuclear and conventional warheads, the Typhon mid-range missile system is not a defensive weapon but rather a strategic and offensive one with a range that covers most Southeast Asian nations.



Its decision to engage with external forces in deploying this strategic offensive weapon would place its national security and defense in the hands of others, and lead to geopolitical confrontation and risks of an arms race in the region.



This move poses a substantial threat to regional peace and security, ultimately harming not just the Philippines itself but others as well. Its claim that the deployment of the weapon is "legitimate and lawful" is nothing but self-deception.



The Philippine side has made a grave mistake by linking the South China Sea issue with the missile system. Its claim that it would return the Typhon missiles if China "stops claiming its territory, stops harassing its fishermen, and stops ramming its boats" is nothing more than an attempt to continue misleading the international community.



The territory of the Philippines is defined by a series of international treaties, and China's Nansha Qundao and Huangyan Dao fall outside of Philippine territory.



China's territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests in the South China Sea are solidly grounded in history and international law, and the merits of the maritime disputes between China and the Philippines are very clear.



It is the Philippines that has engaged in infringement and provocation first. China's law enforcement activities to safeguard its rights in relevant waters are lawful, justified and beyond reproach.



The Philippine side has repeatedly gone back on its words and violated the consensus it reached with China. It has breached the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties (DOC) in the South China Sea, rehashed the illegitimate so-called South China Sea arbitration, unilaterally submitted a case concerning the delimitation of the outer continental shelf in the South China Sea, and illegally intruded into adjacent waters of Xianbin Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.



Furthermore, it has introduced egregious domestic acts, such as the so-called "Maritime Zones Act" and the "Archipelagic Sea Lanes Act," repeatedly creating new disputes and infringing upon China's sovereign rights and jurisdiction.



Having failed to achieve its attempts through such provocations, the Philippines is now seeking external backing to stir up trouble in the South China Sea. This exposes the reckless ambitions of certain Philippine politicians who prioritize their own interests over national and regional stability.



On the missile issue, the Philippines has broken its word time and again. It promised that the deployment would be "temporary," and that the system would be withdrawn following the conclusion of the military exercises. However, it has repeatedly reneged on its commitment and even plans to "procure" the system to increase its deterrence capabilities.



The brazen action not only seriously damages China-Philippines relations but also undermines the Philippines' credibility on the international stage. The Philippine government's attempt to leverage external forces for short-term gains is destined to fail, and pulling chestnuts out of the fire for the sake of others will ultimately bring disastrous consequences.



The South China Sea is not a "hunting ground" for external countries, nor should it be a "wrestling ground" for big powers. The deployment of mid-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific region seriously undermines regional peace and stability and is a regressive step that runs counter to the shared aspirations of regional countries for peace and development.



The DOC explicitly stipulates that the parties concerned undertake to resolve their disputes through friendly consultations and negotiations by sovereign states directly involved. China and ASEAN countries should make joint efforts to safeguard maritime peace.



Regional countries are the real parties that are responsible for properly handling the South China Sea issue, and external forces should refrain from provoking disputes, taking sides, or becoming troublemakers in the region.



The Asia-Pacific region needs peace and prosperity, not the deployment of mid-range missiles or confrontation. The Philippines must adhere to the DOC, honor its promises of removing the Typhon missile system, and stop making repeated mistakes when it comes to issues like Typhon.



(Zhong Sheng is a pen name often used by People's Daily to express its views on foreign policy and international affairs.)



