President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, on his election and subsequent assumption of Office. In a letter sent to the President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday, 24th January, 2019, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he followed with […]

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Democra...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...