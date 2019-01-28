Alwihda Info
President Akufo-Addo Congratulates President Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 28 Janvier 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has sent a congratulatory message to the President of Democratic Republic of Congo, His Excellency Felix Tshisekedi, on his election and subsequent assumption of Office. In a letter sent to the President Felix Tshisekedi on Thursday, 24th January, 2019, President Akufo-Addo indicated that he followed with […]

