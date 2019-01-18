President, VP, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed send condolences to Mauritania’s President

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has sent a message of condolences to President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz of Mauritania, on the death of Mrs. Bint Moulay A’ala. In the cable, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed expressed his sincerest condolences, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of […]

