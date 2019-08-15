Republic of Congo National Day Statement

On behalf of the United States, I congratulate the people of the Republic of Congo as you celebrate the 59th anniversary of your independence. The United States and the Republic of Congo share a relationship of strong cooperation on trade and investment, combatting trafficking in persons, and advancing sustainable economic and social development for the […]

