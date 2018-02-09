SITA to Keep Air Mauritius’ New Airbus A350 Fleet Connected to Key Systems on the Ground

SITA ([www.SITA.aero](http://www.sita.aero/)) is providing wireless connectivity on the ground to Air Mauritius’ new fleet of Airbus A350 aircraft, keeping the new-generation aircraft connected to the vital back-end systems no matter where they fly. In October 2017, Air Mauritius introduced the first two new-generation Airbus A350 aircraft with a further four expected to join the fleet […]

