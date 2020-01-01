Alwihda Info
SRSG Ibn Chambas Commends the Successful Conduct of the Presidential Election in Guinea-Bissau and Urges Party Supporters to Continue to Show Maturity


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 2 Janvier 2020 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Following a three-day visit to Guinea Bissau conducted from 28 to 31 December, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, welcomes the announcement by the Electoral Commission of the results of the presidential election. He applauds the people of […]

