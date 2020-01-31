Schedule confirmed for Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020

The Kenya Rugby Union has announced the schedule for the Stanbic Bank National Sevens Circuit 2020. The circuit will be contested over 6 rounds between July and September 2020. Action kicks off with the Kabeberi Sevens on 25-26 July in Meru before heading to Kenya’s capital city Nairobi for the Christie Sevens the following week. […]

