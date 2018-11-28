Senegal: Digitizing payments could add FCFA 104 billion to GDP every year

After making good progress on [financial inclusion](https://globalfindex.worldbank.org/) (https://GlobalFIndex.WorldBank.org/), Senegal has turned its attention to digitizing payments in order to speed up its growth and inclusive development. By digitizing 50% of all national payments, Senegal’s economic growth would increase by over FCFA 104 billion (over USD 177 million) per year. The finding… Read more on https://africa-newsroom.com/press/senegal-digitizing-payments-could-add-fcfa-104-billion...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...
Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...