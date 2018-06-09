Alwihda Info
English News

Shanghai Cooperation Organization welcomes rising approval in international community: expert


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 9 Juin 2018 modifié le 9 Juin 2018 - 04:13

The Shanghai Spirit adheres to the non-aligned, non-confrontational principle that are not targeted at any third parties. Compared to the Cold War mentality, the Shanghai Spirit promotes the new security concept, which has been embraced by member states in SCO and other countries beyond the organization, the active accession of India and Pakistan could illustrate the increasing approval and cohesion of SCO.


By Zhang Luewen

As the world largest international organizations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has nearly 3 billion populations, accounting for one-third world population, and its total GDP exceeded $16 trillion after its first expansion in 2017.

The SCO Summit 2018 is scheduled to be held from June 9 to 10, attracting worldwide expectation about China’s role in the world as well as the future of world.

People’s Daily offered you a guide to understand SCO with interviews with leading international relations experts who believe the SCO summit will promote a more impartial and open world.

The Shanghai Spirit adheres to the non-aligned, non-confrontational principle that are not targeted at any third parties. Compared to the Cold War mentality, the Shanghai Spirit promotes the new security concept, which has been embraced by member states in SCO and other countries beyond the organization, the active accession of India and Pakistan could illustrate the increasing approval and cohesion of SCO, said Deng Hao, secretary general of China Center for Shanghai Cooperation Organization Studies, in an exclusive interview with People’s Daily.

Deng also pointed out the importance of SCO could be further demonstrated in current international situation, as it offers a platform for countries to deal with conflicts and construct mutual trust, hence resolving challenges in the context of prevalent anti-globalization and unilateralism trend.

One of the highlights in SCO Summit 2018 could be China’s proposal in global cooperation. It is believed that China could propose solutions to controversial issues, such as Syria crisis as well as territorial disputes, and enhance mutual trust to further confront instability in international society through cooperative treaties and projects, Deng noted. 

Source: People’s Daily Online

