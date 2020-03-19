Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Sierra Leone institutes additional measures in preparedness to prevent and respond to COVID-19


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Mars 2020


Sierra Leone has instituted travel restrictions as additional precautionary and extraordinary measures in preparedness to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. A statement issued on 16 March by the Office of the President prohibits all overseas travel for all government officials and urged the general public to “refrain, as far as possible, from overseas travel until further […]

Sierra Leone has instituted travel restrictions as additional precautionary and extraordinary measures in preparedness...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...



