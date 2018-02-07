South Africa: Capture of Addresses on the Voters’ Roll

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs acknowledged the progress by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (also known as IEC) in updating the voters’ roll in line with the Constitutional Court ruling compelling the IEC to include addresses on the voters’ roll. The Committee is pleased that the registration drive has yielded results and that […]

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs acknowledged the progress by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (also known as IEC) in updating...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...