Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

Spring Festival holiday picks up new ways of spending


Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 2 Mars 2018 modifié le 2 Mars 2018 - 02:33

Consumption in culture and entertainment was also strong. China's box office raked in more than 5.6 billion yuan during the Spring Festival holiday, breaking the sales record for the same period, according to Maoyan, a popular film database in China.
A lot of people spent the holiday at museums. For instance, Hunan Museum, the provincial museum of central China’s Hunan province, received 100,000 visitors during the holiday.


(People's Daily Online)   

Spring Festival holiday picks up new ways of spending
The week-long Spring Festival holiday finished on Wednesday. The holiday not only has become a time for family gatherings and cultural activities, but also a boom time for businesses across the globe.

According to data provided by the Ministry of Commerce, during the Spring Festival holiday, catering enterprises experienced year-on-year growth of 10 percent in Liaoning, Shandong, Shanxi and Hubei provinces.

A booking rate higher than 95 percent for family reunion dinners on the New Year’s Eve was reported in old and famous restaurants in those provinces.

While many people choose to stay at home, others prefer to celebrate the holiday elsewhere.

According to the National Tourism Administration, the number of tourists during the holiday topped 386 million across the country, up 12.1 percent. Total tourism revenue also rose 12.6 percent to 475 billion yuan.

People from more than 200 Chinese cities booked outbound tours to over 700 cities in 68 countries and regions using online travel agencies. Southeast Asian countries received the largest number of outbound Chinese tourists.

During the Spring Festival holiday, Chinese tourists spent on average 6,000 yuan on travel, according to data jointly provided by two domestic travel agencies.

About 52 and 48 percent of the tourists joined outbound group tours or chose independent travel, respectively, and tourists born after 1985 became the main force of outbound tourists.

Consumption in culture and entertainment was also strong. China's box office raked in more than 5.6 billion yuan during the Spring Festival holiday, breaking the sales record for the same period, according to Maoyan, a popular film database in China.

A lot of people spent the holiday at museums. For instance, Hunan Museum, the provincial museum of central China’s Hunan province, received 100,000 visitors during the holiday.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 01/03/2018

Tchad : le président reçoit les syndicats pour mettre fin à la grève

Tchad : le président reçoit les syndicats pour mettre fin à la grève

Tchad : des appels au boycott de la journée de la femme Tchad : des appels au boycott de la journée de la femme 01/03/2018

Populaires

Idriss Déby demande aux syndicats de reprendre les activités et de dialoguer

01/03/2018

Tchad : Et si on dissout la fonction publique

02/03/2018

Le AFRICA CEO FORUM mettra en lumière les disruptions technologiques en Afrique

02/03/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Un terroriste islamiste s'exprime sans état d'âme
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 01/03/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues

L’aide au séjour des étrangers en situation irrégulière : les sanctions encourues

Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien Le PNUD se moque du peuple tchadien 28/02/2018 - ​ Freeman Djido

ANALYSE - 15/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Le changement de statut : ce que vous devez savoir

Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles Changement de statut d’étudiant à salarié : Le Conseil d’Etat assouplit les règles 14/02/2018 - Me Fayçal Megherbi

REACTION - 23/02/2018 - Maki HOUMED-GABA

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Compte rendu de la conférence de l’opposition djiboutienne à Paris le dimanche 18 février

Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov Quand l’Agence de Presse algérienne APS se fait rappeler à l'ordre par le Chef de la diplomatie, Sergeï Lavrov 22/02/2018 - Farid Mnebhi

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.