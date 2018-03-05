









Sri Sri half right rather Muslim leaders already conspiring to make India another Syria

Bengaluru, India Sub:- (i)- Sri Sri working only to save PM Modi from losing power due to Ayodhya judgment fall-out (ii)- Earlier Subramanyan Swamy and now Sri Sri right about civil war in case SCI gives disputed site to Muslims (iii)- Both arguments of Hindus (Lord Ram’s birth place and existing idols) legally untenable (iv)- Highly likely Civil war is euphemism for massacre of tens of millions of innocent Muslims across India (v)- India has always (as before partition) underestimated the Jihadis (vi)- Muslim leaders still not moving SCI for avoiding such massacre of Muslims (vii)- India should not forget Army Chief’s warning about proxy war by Pakistan with support of China (viii)- India should not forget that ruling and converting Hindus is unfinished agenda of Islam thwarted by Britishers (ix)- Muslim leaders want to make India another Syria (x)- As a true friend, USA should persuade India to use UNPKF for keeping civil war in check



---The Art-of-Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is close to Prime Minister Modi, is no secret which is also evident from ‘World Culture Festival’ Sri Sri organized with out-of-the-way support of government (https://thewire.in/123584/sri-sri-ravi-shankars-world-culture-festival-destroyed-yamuna-floodplain-ngt-panel/ ) in which Modi was Chief Guest. A TV interview (https://www.indiatoday.in/india/video/exclusive-sri-sri-opposes-sc-route-talks-only-way-forward-in-ayodhya-issue-1182146-2018-03-05 ) given by Sri Sri has created huge controversy in India because Sri Sri said that if people do not want another Syria in India then Ram- Janmbhoomi / Babri-Masjid Ayodhya dispute should be resolved out-of-court. Sri Sri is trying for out-of-court settlement because he knows that court order will be the end of Modi’s political career. Though this Syria-like danger has been ruled out by Muslim leaders (https://www.aninews.in/news/national/general-news/syria-like-situation-will-never-arise-in-india-wasim-rizvi201803051722210001/ ) but Sri Sri is only half right rather he should know that Muslim leaders are already conspiring to make India another Syria, which is evident from given below:-



(1)- Earlier Subramanyan Swamy and now Sri Sri are right about civil war in case SCI gives disputed site to Muslims which is highly likely (http://www.alwihdainfo.com/Prez-PM-should-initiate-process-of-inviting-UNPKF-in-case-of-highly-likely-as-per-ruling-BJP-MP-civil-war-in-India_a52279.html ) because both arguments of Hindus (Lord Ram’s birth place and existing idol) are legally untenable. Muslim’s argument is effective when they say that there was no mention of disputed site as birth place of Lord Rama in ‘Ram Charit Manas’ written by Goswami Tulsidas just after Babri-Masjid was constructed in 16th century. Moreover in the FIR lodged on December 23, 1949, the officer-in-charge of the Ayodhya Police Station, Pandit Ramdeo Dubey named three individuals – Abhiram Das, Ram Sakal Das and Sudarshan Das – and charged them with sections related to rioting, trespassing and defiling a place of worship. The same charges were also levelled against another 50 to 60 unknown people who placed idols of Lord Ram and others in Babri-Masjid as given at https://www.thequint.com/videos/short-doqs/ayodhya-deqoded-part-1-ram-lalla-and-a-contrived-miracle



(2)- Though this apprehended highly likely Civil war is euphemism for massacre of tens of millions of innocent Muslims across India as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Muslim-leaders-subjecting-Muslims-to-repeat-of-Gujarat-2002-massacre-across-India_a61425.html but intriguingly Muslims leaders are still not moving Supreme Court for (i) Restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid with a prayer for UNPKF and (ii)- Punishing Executive Magistrates, Secretaries, Ministers and officers of Armed Forces who did not stop massacre of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 despite section 129, 130, 131 CrPC (This will go a long way in stopping said civil war in future). India has always (as before partition) underestimated the Jihadis. India should not forget that ruling and converting Hindus is unfinished agenda of Islam which was thwarted by Britishers in 18th century. Shia and Sunni Muslims are under the influence of Iran and Saudi Arabia (responsible for spread of Wahabi / Salafi Islam all over the world including in India) and both are responsible for blood-bath in Syria and in other countries of NAME region. Hence if they try to enact Syria in India too, then it should not be a surprise to naïve & gullible Hindus.



(3)- As far Sri Sri who thinks that by surrender of Muslims, by agreeing for construction of Ram Temple at disputed site and Masjid somewhere else, the Muslims will be safe in India. Sri Sri ought to know that Muslims can be safe in India only by the enforcement of rule-of-law and not by pampering majoritarianism. Sri Sri is also wrong when he says that Hindus can make Ram Temple by act of Parliament. Supreme Court will not allow such law (even Constitutional amendment) because it will be against basis structure of the Secular Constitution. Of-course Hindu majority will be able to do it only if India gives-up Secularism and like Pakistan becomes a theocratic Hindu State. But whether India will go for it, is doubtful (because India will lose many advantages amongst world community which India is presently enjoying as a Secular State)



(4)- Moreover India should not forget Army Chief’s warning about proxy war by Pakistan with support of China as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Indian-Army-Chief-left-with-no-alternative-than-to-name-China-Pakistan-Bangladesh-AIUDF_a61627.html . No one will be happier than Pakistan to exploit said Hindu-Muslim civil war in India in the interest of getting immense success to said proxy war.



(5)- Because Hindus are expert in waking up late especially when communal Muslims are concerned (happened in 1947 also) as a true friend, USA should persuade India to use UNPKF for keeping highly likely said civil war in check

The leaders of Indian Muslims will logically continue to be suspect (for making India another Syria) unless they file petitions in Supreme Court for (i) Restoration of status-quo-ante of Babri-Masjid with a prayer for UNPKF and (ii)- Punishing Executive Magistrates, Secretaries, Ministers and Officers of Armed Forces who did not stop massacre of Muslims in Gujarat in 2002 despite section 129, 130, 131 CrPC.



