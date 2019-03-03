Alwihda Info
Successful mating of Eutelsat’s KONNECT satellite payload with its all-electric platform to cover Western Europe and Africaâ


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 4 Mars 2019


Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) ([www.Eutelsat.com](http://www.eutelsat.com)) announces the successful mating of the platform and payload of the KONNECT satellite, conducted this week at Thales Alenia Space’s facilities in Cannes. This operation is a major step in the construction of the satellite, in preparation for its launch by the end of this year. KONNECT is a […]

Eutelsat Communications (Euronext Paris: ETL) ([www.Eutelsat.com](...

