By Li Hongxing, People's Daily How should the vitality of a market be measured? In China, the story of "two fish"—the domestically farmed eel and imported salmon—offers a compelling lens.



Eels, commonly found in shallow seawater, are now farmed in the Chinese inland province of Sichuan. The province is home to many eel farms, and its capital Chengdu also hosts eel processing plants. Undergoing 32 processing steps, eels farmed in the province are exported to countries worldwide, often via China-Europe freight trains.



Today, Sichuan produces over 1,300 tons of eel annually, with more than 800 tons processed each year. Over 90 percent of these processed eels are sold overseas.



Thanks to its stable water quality, abundant freshwater resources, and an integrated system of farming, processing, domestic sales and exports, China has moved from wild capture to freshwater farming and local processing, becoming the world's largest eel producer and exporter.



This year, eel farms in Sichuan will further expand both production capacity and quality standards, ensuring superior food safety alongside reliable exports.



Recently, with the smooth arrival of flight O3144 carrying 35 tons of Norwegian salmon at Ezhou Huahu International Airport in central China's Hubei province, Eastern Air Logistics Co, the freight unit under parent company China Eastern Air Holding, has officially launched its first regular chartered flight for fresh products between Europe and China.



In 11.5 hours, salmons from Norway "flew" over 8000 kilometers' distance to their destination in China, and then be rapidly distributed across the country via a network of domestic air and ground cold-chain logistics.



In 2024, Norway exported 182,000 tons of seafood to China, a 14 percent year-on-year increase. China has now become Norway's largest seafood export market in Asia and its fastest-growing market worldwide.



This rapid growth reflects China's vast consumer base of over 1.4 billion people and a continued trend of consumption upgrade, fueled by the country's modernization and expanding economic opportunities for global businesses.



As Chinese-farmed eels "swim" abroad and Norwegian salmons "fly" to China, the interplay of thriving markets and mutual benefits highlight China's deep integration into the global economy. By strengthening the synergy between domestic and international circulations, China continues to unlock new avenues for economic growth.



The foundation of this growth lies in the domestic market. A key feature of a large economy is its ability to sustain itself primarily through domestic demand and internal circulation. China has the world's most dynamic consumer market, and its growth potential is reinforced by strong policy support.



Take the automobile industry as an example. Thanks to China's efforts to promote large-scale equipment renewal and trade-in of consumer goods, the country's passenger vehicle sales grew by 5.8 percent in 2024. Many institutions estimated that policy incentives contributed to an additional vehicle sales of 2 to 2.5 million units.



The booming automobile market has driven demand not only in upstream sectors such as glass and raw materials but also in midstream automated manufacturing and downstream services like insurance.



When market forces are harnessed effectively, opportunities outweigh challenges, and economic growth remains steady and sustainable.



For both domestic and dual circulations to function smoothly, it is essential to eliminate bottlenecks and remove obstacles.



On a regional level, Yunnan province and Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region are leveraging their proximity to Southeast Asia to explore industrial collaboration, optimizing supply chains and resource sharing.



On a broader scale, China is steadily expanding institutional opening up with regard to rules, regulations, management, and standards, making its domestic market even more attractive to foreign investors. This has resulted in greater confidence from global businesses.



By utilizing domestic circulation to attract global resources, China facilitates the efficient, low-cost flow of goods, capital, information, and knowledge. This, in turn, strengthens the economy's intrinsic momentum and strategic flexibility.



External shocks and uncertainties only serve to underscore the value of China's dual circulation model. Deeply embedded in global industrial and value chains, China operates within a system of mutual dependence—where economies are interconnected, and growth is shared. While capital flows and industrial shifts are natural in a dynamic global market, China's ability to attract high-quality industries remains strong.



At the same time, Chinese enterprises are increasingly venturing into the global arena, winning international recognition with high-quality products, advanced technologies, efficient management, and superior services. The interplay between domestic and global markets fosters cooperation and mutual benefit, rather than the misleading narratives of "foreign capital withdrawal" or "economic coercion."



Recognizing the broader trends, seeking common ground while shelving differences, and embracing diversity are key to sustainable development. When all stakeholders thrive together, the result is a win-win scenario.



