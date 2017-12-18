Alwihda Info
Top five business risks for Southern Africa


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 18 Décembre 2017 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


Political uncertainty through transitions and instability are among the key risks for businesses in Southern Africa in 2018, says specialist global risk consultancy Control Risks ([www.ControlRisks.com](http://www.controlrisks.com/)) in its annual political and security risk forecast RiskMap. Control Risks’ Senior Partner for Southern Africa George Nicholls comments: “2018 will see continued uncertainty… Read more on https://control-risks.africa-newsroom.com/press/top-five-business-risks-for-sou...

Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...


