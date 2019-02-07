Total’s South Africa gas discovery first step towards exploiting the country’s full hydrocarbons potential

Gas discovery in the offshore Outeniqua Basin speaks to South Africa’s hidden oil & gas potential; gives an opportunity for a meaningful dialogue on attractive legislation and local content development. The African Energy Chamber (AEC) (EnergyChamber.org) welcomes the recent gas condensate discovery by Total in Block 11B/12B, 175km off the southern coast of South Africa. […]

