Towards Effective and Democratic Governance, the UN Launches Policing and Security Programme for Libya

A strong and peaceful Libya requires building effective and capable state institutions that enjoy the trust of the citizens. Towards this objective, the United Nations, in collaboration with the Libyan ministries of justice and interior, launched the Policing and Security Programme for Libya aimed at strengthening the policing and rule of law sector in the […]

A strong and peaceful Libya requires building effective and capable state institutions that enjoy the trust of the citizens. Towa...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...