Turning immune cells into cancer's worst enemy: China's CAR-T revolution

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Avril 2025



In early March 2024, Mr. Zhou, a 63-year-old resident of Shanghai, returned to a hospital for what would become his third fight against diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. But this time, he was not relying on the chemotherapy and targeted therapy that had defined his previous treatments. Instead, he placed his hopes in a new frontier of precision treatment: CAR-T cell therapy.

Short for chimeric antigen receptor-T cell therapy, CAR-T is a rapidly evolving form of immunotherapy that reimagines cancer treatment - not by attacking tumors directly, but by supercharging the body's own immune defenses.

At the heart of this approach are T cells - the immune system's frontline soldiers. These white blood cells spring into action when the body encounters infections or tumors, working to defend against threats. CAR-T therapy takes that natural defense and amplifies it, genetically reprogramming the T cells into precision-targeting cancer killers. The secret lies in the "CAR," or chimeric antigen receptor - a custom-built molecule added to the T cells that enables them to recognize and lock onto cancer cells with uncanny accuracy.

In Zhou's case, his blood was drawn and sent to a manufacturing facility operated by JW Therapeutics in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu province. There, his T cells underwent a series of complex steps designed to turn them into cancer-fighting powerhouses.

The process began with isolating and cryopreserving the T cells at temperatures below minus 130 degrees Celsius to preserve their original activity. When ready, the frozen cells were thawed and genetically modified using a viral vector that introduced the CAR - a molecular homing device for cancer. But a single engineered cell isn't enough. These modified cells were expanded into bioreactors to create an army of at least 100 million. After rigorous purification, concentration, and quality control, Zhou's customized therapy was complete and ready for delivery.

Three weeks later, he received a call: the infusion was ready. Transported under strict temperature control, the CAR-T cells were thawed and delivered back into Zhou's bloodstream.

The results were almost immediate. Zhou developed a mild fever - a common side effect of the immune response triggered by the therapy - and soon noticed his swollen lymph nodes shrinking. A month later, follow-up scans brought good news: complete remission. The engineered T cells had not only cleared cancer, but were now standing sentry within his immume system, guarding against its return.

"We're continuing to push our research forward so more patients can access and benefit from this treatment," said Xia Zhen, executive director of clinical development at JW Therapeutics.

Globally, more than a dozen CAR-T therapies have received regulatory approval. In patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma, responses rate hover around 80 percent. Of those, 40 percent to 60 percent have gone on to survive five years or more - offering real hope for a potential cure.

Shanghai, meanwhile, is positioning itself as a hub for next-generation biotechnologies. With supportive policies and investment in life sciences, the city is unlocking innovation in cell therapy and aims to make breakthroughs like CAR-T more accessible to the patients who need them most.

