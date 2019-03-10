









English News Two sessions, a window for world to explore synergetic development with China

The Chinese economy expanded to over 90 trillion yuan ($13.45 trillion) in 2018, contributing nearly 30 percent to the global economic growth. As a country with nearly 1.4 billion people, China has over 400 million middle income earners, nearly 900 million laborers, and more than 700 million employees.

By Zhong Sheng The two sessions, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and the National People’s Congress (NPC), have become a “must-do” for global China experts to explore the country’s development trend and observe the indicators of China’s relations with the world.



“Will China still serve as the engine of global economy as it places more importance on high-quality development?” “How will China keep contributing to global development against the complicated international situation?” “What signals of further opening up will China release to promote globalization?”



More and more questions about the country are being raised in the international community, as China has just raised the curtain of this year’s two sessions.

What signals will the two sessions release this year? The answer lies in the data of China’s development.



The large size of the economy, the broad market, the continuously upgrading consumption demand, and the powerful productivity all inject confidence and resilience to China’s economy, making the country a favorable destination for global investors.



A British expert noted that China not only boasts the large size of the economy, but also the strong connectivity of its economic ecology.



According to a recent report on China’s business environment released by the American Chamber of Commerce in China, 62 percent of the organization’s member enterprises viewed China as a global priority for investment.



Nobody wants to be absent from China’s development, as it is a country where miracles always happen. A Brazilian journalist who stationed in Beijing said what China has acchieved in the last 14 years normally took a century for other countries to accomplish.



A Spanish chess instructor who has visited China for times noted that in 1990s, even sci-fi writers were not able to predict the explosive growth of vehicles in China. “China’s transition in technologies, society and education is probably the fastest in all the countries ever established in human history,” he added.



Such remarks by foreigners authentically reflect China’s magnificent development.

The first-ever 5G coverage at the press center of the two sessions has drawn wide attention from global media. After China sent its Chang’e-4 lunar spacecraft onto the dark side of the moon, German newspaper Die Welt commented that China was demonstrating the greatest renaissance is history.



In sectors such as clean tech, AI, smart manufacturing, fintech, and information and computer technology - amongst others – China has been driving global innovation, said Policy Forum, a platform for policy discussion run by the Australian National University.



What triggered the global attention on China are not the country’s outstanding achievements, but also the key it holds to development and its tireless efforts to march toward the future.



In today’s world, the malfunction of western democracy is frequently happening, resulting to mounting populism, failures of election politics, intensifying opposition of political parties, and fragmented political patterns.



Faced with such rising governance crisis, many people have sensed the need to make policies from new perspectives, even in the western world. Casting their eyesight eastward, they found China’s two sessions a window through which they can learn Chinese wisdom and acquire new enlightenment.



By observing the general trend, focusing on the big picture and devoting to practical work, China is showcasing excellent governance capability and its leadership in steering development, offering significant reference for the development of other countries.



Humphrey Polepole, ideology and publicity secretary of Tanzanian ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi, remarked that China has set a good example in national governance for Tanzania to learn. China has continuously fulfilled its people’s appeals and wishes under the leadership of the Communist Party of China, and the progress of the country also comes from the support of its people, he noted.



2019 marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China, and also a decisive year for the country to achieve its first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.



In this critical year, the international society is expecting to find out how the world can develop together with China, and seek for confidence and enlightenment to tackle challenges through Chinese philosophy and wisdom.



Source: People’s Daily



