U.S. Invests in Digital Solutions to Modernize Ethiopia’s Health System


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 14 Novembre 2019 modifié le 1 Janvier 1970


The United States, through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) in partnership with the Ministry of Health, announced the launch of the new USAID Digital Health Activity to continue investments in digital information solutions to further strengthen the country’s health system and improve the quality of services. USAID Mission Director Sean Jones and Minister […]

