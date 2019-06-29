









English News U.S. law-of-the-jungle mentality won’t work in the era of globalization

Alwihda Info | Par peoplesdaily - 29 Juin 2019 modifié le 29 Juin 2019 - 15:19

By Wu Yuehe Some U.S. officials are really “good” at impeding the development of Chinese enterprises, and Senator Marco Rubio who went restless these days is one of them.



The Senator filed legislation on Monday that would prevent China’s Huawei from claiming patent fees in U.S. patent courts. It sparked huge criticism on social media, triggering widespread condemnation from across the world. Even U.S. netizens couldn’t believe that this man who undermines the U.S. patent system is actually a senator.



Ranked as the 7th most conservative among the 100 senators in U.S. congress in 2017 by American Conservative Union, Rubio has supported quite a lot of things that were widely opposed by the international community, including endorsing the U.S. withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and the strict sanctions on Iran. Besides, he also holds a conservative attitude on climate change, and encourages U.S. government to meddle in domestic affairs of Venezuela.



Rubio, who spares no effort on anti-China actions, has been trumpeting that imposing additional tariffs on Chinese imports will be “good” to the U.S., and even fabricated an absurd argument that “surrender to China would damage America long term.”



What Rubio did has been reflected in most of the motions against China proposed by the U.S. Congress in recent years. He even challenged China’s national sovereignty, such as attacking EI Salvador’s decision to establish diplomatic relations with China and teaming up with Republican Senator Cory Gardner to propose an amendment to restrict U.S. funding to EI Salvador.



With strong ideological prejudices, the “Rubios” observe the world with biased attitudes and see only strategic competitors. Based on double standards, these people create evil ideas about how to stifle and suppress others. Yet inside they are intimidated by Chinese enterprises, and that’s why they regard a private Chinese company as a “threat” to the big power of the U.S.



Driving Huawei out of the U.S. market is “10 times more important than a trade deal with China.” The remark of Steve Bannon, who is referred to as a living fossil of Cold War by U.S. media and calls on the U.S. to “restrict access to capital market to Chinese companies”, have exposed the true intention of these people. Such provocative statements have fully revealed the nature of these US politicians.



Huawei’s recent demand for patent fees from the U.S. company is totally reasonable and rule-based market behavior. After all, there must be justice in the world. Huawei cannot just provide large number of its patents in core network technologies, wireless communication infrastructure and IoT technologies to the U.S. for free.



Some Americans are obsessed with robbery. Even though they are reiterating intellectual property right protection, all they want is to take advantage of others. In front of private interests, these sanctimonious politicians have already thrown away their pretended image of an advocate for democracy and rule of law.



Unfortunately, the global industrial chain is at a mess. Due to the pressure from some American officials, Huawei has to lower its revenue expectations, which leads to indirect impact on some U.S. companies including Micron, Qualcomm, Qorvo, Skyworks, and Western Digital.



Hindering the market expansion of Huawei has also caused an 8.7-percent plunge in stock price of U.S. chipmaker Broadcom last week, and declines of the stock prices of other major U.S. companies in the chip industry.



Obviously, restrictions on Huawei would lead to inevitable damage to U.S. companies. Are the short-sighted “Rubios” foreseeing this result?



All in all, in the era of globalization where the destinies of various countries are intertwined, the law of the jungle doesn’t work. “Rubios” can never stop the historical trend of open cooperation which accelerates scientific and technological innovations and boosts common development of the world.





