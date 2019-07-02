UAE, Uganda sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on recruitment practices

The UAE and Uganda have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with the aim of reinforcing their cooperation in adopting best labour practices. The MoU was signed by Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Jannat Ballunzi, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of Uganda, in the Ugandan capital, Kampala, […]

