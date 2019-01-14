UN High Commissioner for Refugees Wraps Up First Day of Official Visit to Egypt

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, began his official two-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on Sunday, 13 January, to discuss the refugee situation in the country and touch on a number of regional and global issues in light of Egypt’s role as Egypt assumes the chairmanship of the […]

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Mr. Filippo Grandi, began his official two-day visit to the Arab Republic of Egypt on Sunday, 13 January, to discu...



Source : http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/Appa-sourceTheAfric...