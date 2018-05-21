USA & UK without India can’t protect their Pacific allies against China











21 Mai 2018

Dear Editor



Sub:- (i)- USA and UK should stop being selfish and start thinking seriously about the concerns of their Pacific allies (ii)- USA should persuade UK to realize ‘Federation of Commonwealth’ (FCW) with added Pacific countries (iii)- Then USA & FCW should ask China to file review against UN tribunal award against China about SCS (iv)- USA & FCW should ensure implementation of this review award.



---As reported in international media https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/03/china-likely-to-add-combat-aircraft-to-south-china-sea-outposts.html China has thumbed the nose at USA and UK (who claim to be saviors of Pacific countries) by installing anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its fortified outposts in the South China Sea (SCS) and will likely soon send warplanes too to the area of the Spratly Islands which are located between Vietnam and Philippines and on which six Pacific countries lay claim.



Both USA and UK (during recent CHOGM) have been boasting that Pacific countries need not bother about China and their territorial integrity and sovereignty will be protected by them. But said military deployment in Spratly Islands has proved amply that whether USA and UK like it or not without India they can’t protect their Pacific allies against China.



Therefore USA should not waste any more time and ask UK to realize Federation of Common Wealth (FCW) as mentioned http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3125 OR https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-Without-reviving-martial-spirit-Britain-can-t-realize-Federation-of-Commonwealth_a63175.html . Moreover then USA & FCW should ask China to file review against UN tribunal about SCS which was awarded against China as mentioned at https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/12/philippines-wins-south-china-sea-case-against-china . And then USA & FCW should ensure the implementation of this review award (even militarily if necessary through UNPKF).



But USA and UK will succeed in bringing India in FCW only when:-



(1)- India first solves the problem of Kashmir which can be done only when India supports the cause of right to self-determination not only of unified J&K (especially of Kashmiris) but also of Tibetans as mentioned at http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3110 OR https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Elaboration-clarification-of-proposed-Indian-Tibet-China-policy_a62567.html



(2)- In order to make India (and ultimately FCW) the top-class world power (economically and militarily) USA & UK should publicly ask India to recover Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital through Income-tax from ~ 1 million tax-evaders as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/PSHRC-brings-hope-to--600-million-Indian-farmers-Ors-through-over--15-Trillion-huge-State-capital_a62144.html . If China could become world-power with $ ~ 4 Trillion surplus money then what will India (and ultimately FCW) become with this State-capital of $ ~ 15 Trillion, is any body’s guess.



Therefore USA and UK should stop being selfish and should start thinking seriously about the concerns of their Pacific allies and should without any further delay, after realizing ‘Federation of Commonwealth’ (FCW) with added Pacific countries, should ask China to file review against UN tribunal award about SCS and then USA & FCW should ensure the implementation of this review award (It does not require a genius of political science to understand that nothing less than this will remove the threat to comparatively weak Pacific countries from powerful China).



Regards



Hem Raj Jain



(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)



Bengaluru, India.





