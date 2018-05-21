Alwihda Info
http://www.alwihdainfo.com
Accueil
Envoyer à un ami
Imprimer
Grand
Petit
Partager
English News

USA & UK without India can’t protect their Pacific allies against China


Alwihda Info | Par Hem Raj Jain - 21 Mai 2018 modifié le 21 Mai 2018 - 18:11

Bengaluru, India


Dear Editor

Sub:- (i)- USA and UK should stop being selfish and start thinking seriously about the concerns of their Pacific allies (ii)- USA should persuade UK to realize ‘Federation of Commonwealth’ (FCW) with added Pacific countries (iii)- Then USA & FCW should ask China to file review against UN tribunal award against China about SCS (iv)- USA & FCW should ensure implementation of this review award.

---As reported in international media https://www.cnbc.com/2018/05/03/china-likely-to-add-combat-aircraft-to-south-china-sea-outposts.html China has thumbed the nose at USA and UK (who claim to be saviors of Pacific countries) by installing anti-ship cruise missiles and surface-to-air missile systems on three of its fortified outposts in the South China Sea (SCS) and will likely soon send warplanes too to the area of the Spratly Islands which are located between Vietnam and Philippines and on which six Pacific countries lay claim.

Both USA and UK (during recent CHOGM) have been boasting that Pacific countries need not bother about China and their territorial integrity and sovereignty will be protected by them. But said military deployment in Spratly Islands has proved amply that whether USA and UK like it or not without India they can’t protect their Pacific allies against China.

Therefore USA should not waste any more time and ask UK to realize Federation of Common Wealth (FCW) as mentioned http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3125 OR https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Bengaluru-India-Without-reviving-martial-spirit-Britain-can-t-realize-Federation-of-Commonwealth_a63175.html . Moreover then USA & FCW should ask China to file review against UN tribunal about SCS which was awarded against China as mentioned at https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/jul/12/philippines-wins-south-china-sea-case-against-china . And then USA & FCW should ensure the implementation of this review award (even militarily if necessary through UNPKF).

But USA and UK will succeed in bringing India in FCW only when:-

(1)- India first solves the problem of Kashmir which can be done only when India supports the cause of right to self-determination not only of unified J&K (especially of Kashmiris) but also of Tibetans as mentioned at http://www.pakistanchristianpost.com/detail.php?articleid=3110 OR https://www.alwihdainfo.com/Elaboration-clarification-of-proposed-Indian-Tibet-China-policy_a62567.html

(2)- In order to make India (and ultimately FCW) the top-class world power (economically and militarily) USA & UK should publicly ask India to recover Rs ~ 1,000 Trillion State-capital through Income-tax from ~ 1 million tax-evaders as mentioned at https://www.alwihdainfo.com/PSHRC-brings-hope-to--600-million-Indian-farmers-Ors-through-over--15-Trillion-huge-State-capital_a62144.html . If China could become world-power with $ ~ 4 Trillion surplus money then what will India (and ultimately FCW) become with this State-capital of $ ~ 15 Trillion, is any body’s guess.

Therefore USA and UK should stop being selfish and should start thinking seriously about the concerns of their Pacific allies and should without any further delay, after realizing ‘Federation of Commonwealth’ (FCW) with added Pacific countries, should ask China to file review against UN tribunal award about SCS and then USA & FCW should ensure the implementation of this review award (It does not require a genius of political science to understand that nothing less than this will remove the threat to comparatively weak Pacific countries from powerful China).

Regards

Hem Raj Jain

(Author of ‘Betrayal of Americanism’)

Bengaluru, India.

A NE PAS MANQUER

TCHAD - 20/05/2018

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

Tchad : des grandes attentes pour la vision 2030 Tchad : des grandes attentes pour la vision 2030 19/05/2018

Populaires

Tchad : Dadnadji confirme la libération des militants de son parti

20/05/2018

(Tribune) Tchad: Le buffle de l'opposition, Saleh Kebzabo en quête de fourrage au palais Rose

20/05/2018

Tchad : une infirmière amputée lors des attentats de 2015 peine à se procurer une prothèse

21/05/2018
Vidéo à la Une
Reportage : Lac Tchad, sur la route de Boko Haram
Lire la suite
TRIBUNE & DEBATS

POINT DE VUE - 20/05/2018 - Aliou TALL

Bounty Vs Bledard : le choc culturel des jeunes Noirs de France

Bounty Vs Bledard : le choc culturel des jeunes Noirs de France

Dispositif d’Intelligence Stratégique Africaine : Think Tanks africains, porteurs d’enjeu Dispositif d’Intelligence Stratégique Africaine : Think Tanks africains, porteurs d’enjeu 14/05/2018 - Siré SY

ANALYSE - 19/05/2018 - Claude Dinard Vimond

Session criminelle à la cour d’appel de Brazzaville : deux poids deux mesures ?

Session criminelle à la cour d’appel de Brazzaville : deux poids deux mesures ?

Centrafrique : une prime pour les assassins Centrafrique : une prime pour les assassins 19/05/2018 - GBANDI Anatole

REACTION - 11/05/2018 - Arthur Mabiala

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Congo : Lettre ouverte d'un citoyen congolais au prévenu Jean Marie Michel Mokoko

Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées Tchad : la CTDDH appelle au respect des droits fondamentaux de personnes extradées 05/05/2018 - CTDDH

À propos d'Alwihda - Historique du journal - Contact - Newsletter -
Plan du site | RSS Syndication | Tags
© 2018 Alwihda Info
Alwihda Info n'est pas responsable des contenus provenant de sites Internet externes.