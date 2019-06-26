Alwihda Info
Uganda’s groundwork in preparedness bodes well for stopping Ebola’s spread within its borders


Alwihda Info | Par APO - 26 Juin 2019


As Uganda steps up its response to its first confirmed Ebola cases, preparations made since the outbreak began in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) are proving crucial to containing the disease. “Uganda has invested heavily in preparing for Ebola cases and I’m looking forward to seeing how this investment has paid off,” […]

